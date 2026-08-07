Austin Jackson's practice return immediately pays off for the Dolphins' offense

Last week, Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley announced that right tackle Austin Jackson was going to miss a couple of practices. He was certain that it wouldn't be long. He was right.

Jackson returned to practice on Friday and made it clear that the offense is still better with him on the field. On the first play in team drills, De'Von Achane took off behind a Jackson and Jonah Saviinaea block that might have gone for a 70-yard touchdown, according to reporter Travis Wingfield.

The Dolphins have been thrilled with the progress Savaiinaea has made this offseason, but he needs Jackson to remain healthy. His backup, Charlie Heck, continues to struggle.

Austin Jackson and Greg Dulcich return to practice for the Miami Dolphins

Jackson wasn't the only good news on the injury front. Greg Dulcich returned with a red no-contact jersey on. He is dealing with an undisclosed hand injury. Dulcich's injury isn't considered serious, and his projected return was next week.

The bigger news was Dante Trader. The top safety will miss time until at least next week; he is considered day-to-day by head coach Jeff Hafley. The Dolphins, knock on wood, have avoided big injuries in camp so far. That's good news for a team that is young and inexperienced.

Jackson's return is the best news the Dolphins can hope for. His lengthy injury history is hard to look beyond. He missed nearly all of last season on injured reserve. Jackson is trying to give the Dolphins a reason to keep him beyond the 2026 season.

The right tackle will cost the Dolphins $12.8 million in cap space next year with no relief if cut prior to June 1st. This sets him up for a post-June 1st release if he can't stay healthy this season. The Dolphins will save nearly $8 million if they designate him as a post-June 1st release.

Miami would love to keep him around, and $12 million isn't bad for a starting right tackle, but if he can't be on the field, there is little point to keeping him around. The remaining four years of his contract are all voidable, again making the 2026 season a critical one.

At tight end, the Dulcich injury is opening the door for Seydou Traore and Will Kacmarek to get more reps in the passing game. Kacmarek caught a would-be touchdown pass in Friday's team session. Traore has been a standout through the first two weeks. That should continue as camp moves into the preseason phase.