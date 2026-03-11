Austin Jackson's restructure all but guarantees his departure after 2026 season

Imagine being so bad at your job that only one of your prized 11 draft picks in one draft, including three first-round picks, is still on the roster. That sums up Chris Grier's career with the Miami Dolphins.

2020 was supposed to be the catalyst for the team's rebuild, instead it has become the catalyst for another rebuild only five seasons later. The last remaining player from those 11 draft picks is the one guy who can't stay healthy, Austin Jackson. His time in Miami will soon come to an end as well.

It has been reported that Jackson agreed to a contract restructure that will send him out of Miami after the 2026 season. With the restructure, Jackson gets more money this year, but his cap hit is reduced, sending the remaining dollars to 2027. Every year after 2026 is now voidable.

OT Austin Jackson signed a 1 year, $7M restructured contract with the #Dolphins that includes $5.4M fully guaranteed, and 4 void years.



The move clears $8.5M of cap space for Miami. — Spotrac (@spotrac) March 11, 2026

Austin Jackson restructures contract to help Miami Dolphins cap situation

Jackson's contract will now include a $12.8 million hit in 2027. A release of him next season will give the Dolphins no cap relief, despite the option to void it. That being said, if he is designated as a June 1st release, Miami will save $7.7 million and eat $5.1 million.

Jackson has been a leader in the offensive lineman room. Players look up to him, but he hasn't been able to consistently stay healthy. He missed all but six games last year and has only played in 17 games once. Grier rewarded him with a big extension in 2023 after he managed to make it through 16 games. He then missed half the season in 2024.

The contract ensures Jackson's place on the roster this year, but the Dolphins need to plan ahead and not necessarily wait until 2026 is in the rearview mirror. The draft could offer an opportunity to take an offensive tackle. If Miami doesn't have other options, that might be the way to go.

It's clear that free agency will not solve Miami's line woes. The Dolphins don't have the cash to spend, even after the Jackson restructure, and linemen are not cheap. Miami bought itself a little bit of time and nothing more.

The restructuring also guarantees that Bradley Chubb's release on Wednesday will be officially a post-June 1st release. The only other player the Dolphins would have considered was Jackson.

With the move, Miami is now cap-compliant heading into Wednesday's start of the league's 2026 fiscal year.