Biggest winners and losers for the Dolphins after the 2025 NFL Draft

Many teams improved in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, several notable draft experts don't believe the Miami Dolphins were among them.

What the Dolphins have to do now is coach up the players who need it, fine-tune the ones who don't, and get rid of the players who can't get better. It sounds easy enough, but we have heard this record many times before.

It may be too early to call a draft pick a winner or a loser (draft bust) because they have yet to play a single down of football or go through a practice session.

No, there are no winners or losers in this year's draft class, but their arrivals impact those already in Miami.

Who were the winners and losers from the Dolphins' draft class?

Winner: Butch Barry, OL coach

The Dolphins made a good start to the offseason by signing James Daniels. Adding Jonah Savaiinaea through the draft is another victory for Dolphins offensive line coach Butch Barry.

Barry has, on paper, the best offensive line since he arrived. He has been given two interior linemen who should make the offense better. Without Terron Armstead, he will get more reps with Patrick Paul as the starter in his place.

Loser: Liam Eichenberg, OL

A collective moan was heard around Dolphins Kingdom when the team re-signed Liam Eichenberg.

Those who were not moaning were screaming obscenities. After the knee-jerk reactions settled down, it wasn't clear if he would start or be a backup. When Miami drafted Savaiinaea, it was clear that Eichenberg would be relegated to a depth role.

Winner: Zach Sieler, DL

Calais Campbell was so much fun to watch last year, but he couldn't be on the field for every down. Zach Sieler needed more help.

The addition of Kenneth Grant will give Sieler another player who should be on the field as much as he is, at least by the end of the year. Grant will still see rotational play, but by season's end, he should be on the field far more than he isn't. That helps Sieler a lot.

Loser: Zach Wilson, QB

This is a tough one. Quinn Ewers being drafted should have no impact on Zach Wilson. The Dolphins brought Wilson in to be a veteran backup, but he will now have to compete to hold onto that job.

It shouldn't be difficult against a rookie, but if Ewers shines, he could push Wilson to the sidelines by the end of the season and take over the backup job.

