Mel Kiper Jr. torches Dolphins draft (but fans have every reason to defend it)

How did the Miami Dolphins do in the 2025 NFL Draft? Well, they hit on a few players, took some risks on others, and even reached for a few prospects. However, the full spectrum of what they did won't be known for at least two seasons.

That doesn't stop anyone from releasing grades on a draft that was just completed (we did it, too). Drafts come and go, and unless a team completely blew their selections (Charles Harris and Noah Igbinoghene, anyone?), teams get average grades.

NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. has given the Dolphins a C+ grade this year but still lists them as one of the worst draft classes in 2025. Why? Because they didn't draft who he thought they should. Instead of basing his decision on the players they did draft, it is clear from his comments that he just didn't like how they went in a different direction.

When speaking about Kenneth Grant, Kiper had a lot to say, but this sums up his opinion: "I just don't know that No. 13 overall was the place to find that player -- especially because Grant's pass rush upside is limited."

The issue here, Kiper felt, is that Miami should have gone with a player from the secondary.

Kiper believes Miami's biggest need (and the position he mocked to Miami) was corner. What he didn't look at was the fact that Miami's defensive line was almost only Zach Sieler.

Grant may have to work on areas of his game, but he is a good selection at No. 13. Maybe the Dolphins could have moved down a few spots, but there would be no guarantee they could have still drafted him. And frankly, No. 13 was also a bit high for Jahdae Barron, who was the player Kiper had going to the Dolphins in his final mock draft.

Kiper didn't bother to touch on the other selections outside of second-round pick Jonah Savaiinaea and seventh-round selection Quinn Ewers. Kiper projects Savaiinaea to be a guard, which isn't surprising since the Arizona product told the media that is where he wants to play. As for Ewers, Kiper didn't like that pick either, saying, "He throws with touch, but I just didn't see a lot of consistency from him. He's a backup quarterback in the NFL."

First, getting Ewers in Round 7 is a no-risk draft pick. It's a seventh-rounder, and Miami has spent those selections on far worse players in the past. Second, the Dolphins were looking for a quarterback they can develop...into a backup.