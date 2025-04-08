Mel Kiper's final 2025 NFL mock draft fills major needs for the Dolphins

The 2025 NFL Draft is getting closer for the Miami Dolphins, and the mock drafts are getting deeper, as is the case with the latest from ESPN's Mel Kiper, who dives into round two as well.

The Dolphins need help all over the place, but none more important than interior offensive line, defensive line, and cornerback. Miami should address all three positions, and safety, by the end of the fourth round this year, and Kiper hits two of them in the first two rounds.

Kiper's final 2025 NFL mock draft isn't going to "wow" Dolphins fans, but it fills needs and is a typical Chris Grier-type draft.

Miami Dolphins improve defense in Mel Kiper's final NFL mock draft of 2025

First-Round Pick (13th Overall)



Jahdae Barron - CB (Texas)

Miami can't rely on Storm Duck and Cam Smith to compete for the vacancy across from Jalen Ramsey. Not if they want to win games. Smith, after two years, is still a questionable draft choice, and Duck is still learning.

Jahdae Barron is a solid choice to fill that hole, but taking him at pick No. 13 might be considered high to some. Grier loves corners, and Barron is a ball-hawking defender with good speed and versatility.

Second-Round Pick (48th Overall)



Darius Alexander - DT (Toledo)

It couldn't have been fun to watch as players like Kenneth Grant and Walter Nolen dropped to round two. Darius Alexander has a lot of potential and posted good stats over the last two seasons, but this feels like a bit of a reach given the fact that the Dolphins have a huge need at the position.

This is where Grier has created a problem, he can't draft the best players available because they don't fill holes, and he has to decide which holes are the ones needing to be filled first. It creates reaches at some positions. It will be interesting to see what Grier does when the Dolphins are on the clock.

More Dolphins News and Analysis