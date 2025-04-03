Dolphins' failure to fix key position leaves them with unavoidable draft move

Entering the 2025 offseason, the Miami Dolphins had several questions regarding their deep secondary, and after the initial weeks of free agency, those questions remain.

There was never a doubt that Jevon Holland would leave the Dolphins. The only question was where he would sign. The same was true about Jordan Poyer.

Poyer remains a free agent, and there has been no indication that the Dolphins plan to bring him back. Miami entered free agency with 2024 seventh-round pick Patrick McMorris as the only safety on the roster. Instead of sewing up the hole, the Dolphins slapped a couple of band-aids on the problem, leaving many to believe a bigger move was coming.

Miami didn't improve its safety unit from last season. Adding Ifeatu Melifonwu looks good on paper, as does signing former New York Jets safety Ashtyn Davis, but neither has a lengthy resume of starting.

Dolphins must target safety early in the 2025 NFL Draft

The Dolphins will roll the dice if they leave the draft with late-round prospects who won't contribute immediately and leave a starting competition to Davis, Melifonwu, and McMorris. Two have limited experience, and one has nearly none.

That bigger move we mentioned may be via the NFL Draft. Miami will almost assuredly have the pick of Malaki Starks or Nick Emmanwori. Of the two neck-and-neck prospects, many believe Emmanwori is the better athlete, while Starks is the better all-around safety.

Safety is the one position Miami can bank on being available at No. 13. Both prospects could be available, giving the Dolphins options.

Starks and Emmanwori are Day 1 starters, but if the Dolphins want to draft a safety early, there is another option.

Positioning is everything, and if Miami can somehow drop a few spots and add some extra picks, it could use those to move up in Round 2, where Xavier Watts could be available. Watts is the best ball-hawking safety in this year's class and isn't far from being equal to the top two prospects.

