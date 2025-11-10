Bills fans' viral pregame showboat backfired hilariously vs. Dolphins

It was only weeks ago that Miami Dolphins fans flew a banner over Hard Rock Stadium begging Stephen Ross to fire Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel. It didn't work immediately, but Ross finally got around to dealing with Grier.

On Sunday morning, as the fans tailgated before what everyone assumed would be an overwhelming Bills victory, the Buffalo faithful paid for another banner to be flown over the stadium in a direct insult to the Dolphins, their fans, and even their city.

Dolphins gotta fight back today — another team’s fan base flying a banner over your stadium is OD disrespect ￼ pic.twitter.com/jGbs6aPXdc — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) November 9, 2025

Dolphins send rival fans home to Buffalo with a bruised ego and a two-game deficit to the Patriots

The best team in the AFC East may not be the Dolphins, but after the drubbing the Bills took on Sunday, neither are they. Miami answered Buffalo's banner with a crushing blow to their once-a-year trip to warmer weather.

Dolphins fans know what it's like to escape cold weather only to watch their team lose. Our good friends up in Newfoundland make the annual trek to South Florida and are often greeted with a booming loss. They picked the wrong weekend this year.

Bills fans hit South Beach in droves. They partied along the strip and made it clear they were taking over South Florida. In the parking lot, the contingent of Bills fans rivaled what Dolfans NYC does to the New York Jets each year at the MetLife Takeover.

This year, there was a different tone inside the stadium. Bills fans sat in silence. The Dolphins gave them no reason to cheer; the occasional loud burst of excitement was quickly turned to groans as Miami delivered blow after blow to the Bills' chances of a comeback.

Just 10 days after Tua Tagovailoa stood at a podium saying he couldn't hear his own signals over the loud Ravens fans inside Hard Rock Stadium, Bills fans weren't given a shot at keeping their team in the game.

All those fans will board planes this week and head home to a city that got snow on Sunday. They will look at the standings and wonder how the Patriots are back on top. How they lost to a team with only two wins, while Dolphins fans rejoice in knowing that someone spent an awful lot of money to fly a banner over the stadium just so they could watch them lose.

That karma lady? Yeah, she is what everyone says she is.