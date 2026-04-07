Bleacher Report calls out completely overlooked Dolphins draft need

The Miami Dolphins will fill holes at nearly every position when the draft begins later this month. There are massive needs at cornerback and receiver. They have lesser needs along the offensive line and tight end, but needs all the same.

One area that isn't getting discussed nearly as much is the interior of the linebacker unit. Tyrel Dodson and Jordyn Brooks have the position locked down, but Brooks continues to be an on-again-off-again chess piece. Speculation on his future remains in doubt despite Jon-Eric Sullivan saying he's one of the pillars of the Dolphins' rebuild.

Bleacher Report sees this unit as a "surprising need," and no one is really talking about it. Once you dive in a little deeper, it's easier to understand why.

Miami Dolphins need for inside linebackers could have a large impact on their draft decisions

Brooks is a vocal leader in the locker room and on the field. He plays at 100% every play and fits the mold of what type of player the Dolphins are looking for. Tyrel Dodson is similarly physical and mentally tough. Both players are heading into contract years.

The Dolphins want to retain Brooks and build around him, but at 28, his age will be a potential issue in three years. This was one of Sullivan's reasons for trading 27-year-old Jaylen Waddle.

Bleacher Report identifies three potential replacements. Day one prospect C.J. Allen is a possible addition at pick 30. He is ready to play now and could form a tight rotation with Brooks and Dodson. They, however, believe the better option is day-two prospect, Jake Golday.

Golday isn't going to be an immediate starter, but he has the tools to develop quickly. This would be a clear indication that the Dolphins are moving on from either Brooks or Dodson after the 2026 season. Golday would have a year of learning.

BR's Alex Ballentine also names Deontae Lawson as an LB to keep an eye on as well. The Alabama prospect has a high NFL ceiling. He has the leadership ability that Sullivan could be looking for. He is considered a day-two pick that could be off the board in late round two or even late round three, but either way, he fits with what the Dolphins are building in South Florida.

With most media outlets focusing on the team's needs at cornerback, edge, offensive tackle, and wide receiver, Miami has said it will take a more "best player available" approach in this year's draft. If they do that, linebacker may be an option that many have disregarded as a need.