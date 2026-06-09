Bleacher Report drops bombshell Malik Willis prediction fans hope won't come true

Some players are destined to be great, while others are destined to struggle. The Miami Dolphins quarterback room could go either way. Malik Willis is Miami's new multi-million-dollar signal-caller, but his future beyond the next two seasons is unclear.

Willis is the unquestioned starter in Miami. For as often as Jeff Hafley says there will be competition at every position, the only competition in the Dolphins quarterback room will be between Cam Miller and Mark Gronowski for the third-team QB.

Bleacher Report agrees, but they also see Willis' first year with the Dolphins potentially not going completely as planned.

Bleacher Report names Miami Dolphins Malik Willis one of eight QBs that will be benched this year

BR's Kristopher Knox put together a list of eight QB's who could end up losing their starting spots in 2026, and Willis was among them. He does admit that of the eight players to make the list, Willis is the least likely to lose his spot.

"He has the potential to be Miami's quarterback of the future, and the Dolphins are likely to give him the entire season as an audition," Knox said.

It's hard to see a scenario where Quinn Ewers is again handed the keys to the offense. Last year, the former Texas QB started the final three games of the season after Mike McDaniel benched Tua Tagovailoa, another player who landed on Knox's list.

If the Dolphins are entering the final weeks of the season and there is nothing to play for, they may sit him down so the Dolphins coaches can evaluate Ewers. That isn't a benching, unlike Tagovailoa.

As for Tagovailoa and the Falcons, Knox believes the former Dolphins QB could also be benched, but he has to win the job first. Tagovailoa is competing against Michael Penix Jr. While Tua may have more experience and a better pedigree, the Falcons invested draft capital in Penix.

The rest of the list is interesting. Daniel Jones being benched in Indianapolis won't happen, barring a failed season. Geno Smith is likely to get benched, then start again, and get benched again in New York. Kyler Murray could become a Pro Bowl QB in Minnesota, or he could prove the Cardinals were not the problem.

No other QB is more interesting than Deshaun Watson. Watson is expected to start for the Browns after missing all of last season. It has been two years since he played. Jacoby Brissett is the QB in Arizona now and wants a better contract. He isn't likely to get the kind of money he wants, and he isn't the type of QB that is going to win them games. Knox also lists Kirk Cousins as a potential benched QB, but at some point, if he starts at all, he will sit for rookie Fernando Mendoza.