Bleacher Report names the wrong Dolphins position that needs to be upgraded

You don't have to be a rocket scientist to know the Miami Dolphins still have holes on their roster. Both sides of the ball could use veteran infusion, but Miami lacks the money to bring in high-profile free agents.

It's also easy to look at the wide receiver position and wonder if anyone can emerge immediately as a legit threat in the passing game.

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox takes the easy road by identifying the one position Miami should address with veteran help, but it's clear they are watching the ball, not the roster.

Bleacher Report sees Miami Dolphins biggest need at WR and not cornerback

For my money, I'll run with the current slate of receivers with the hopes of adding help at cornerback. Frankly, no one has seen enough of Jason Marshall to know he can lock down one side of the field, nor have they seen enough of Storm Duck or JuJu Brents. Knoz does make a compelling argument as to why receiver is still a need, however.

"If the Dolphins want to get an accurate read on what kind of quarterback Malik Willis can be for the franchise, it would behoove them to add a free-agent receiver like Stefon Diggs, Keenan Allen, Deebo Samuel, or DeAndre Hopkins."

We don't 100% disagree with Knox on this, but it's hard to see any of those receivers coming to South Florida without significant money, given the team's chances of being competitive.

It does make sense to see what Malik Willis can do, and he needs help to give him the best opportunity to show his talent. Still, the Dolphins' room doesn't need another WR as much as they need to help the secondary.

Jalen Tolbert and TuTu Atwell are veterans, while the Dolphins just added three others, Caleb Douglas, Kevin Coleman, and Chris Bell, in the draft. Many seem to be fixated on the trade of Jaylen Waddle and the release of Tyreek Hill, but those moves needed to be made. Miami's secondary is a lot worse off.

Chris Johnson is expected to start at one CB position, but those names mentioned earlier come with questions as well, and none of them have extensive veteran experience. Wide receiver is a question, but it's third on the list of needs, if not fourth behind CB, safety, and even tight end.