Bradley Chubb gets brutally honest about Tyreek Hill's Dolphins future

Tyreek Hill posted another message on social media when he told followers to go shopping at the mall where he has a clothing line store. What he didn't say or do was retract the statements he made after the Miami Dolphins' season-ending loss in Week 18.

Hill made it clear he wants out of Miami and that he is done, and now his teammates are starting to whisper about their own feelings on the Tyreek subject.

Bradley Chubb has his feelings clear. Chubb missed the entire season dealing with an ACL injury.

Players were cautious to criticize Tyreek's behavior. But Chubb, asked about Tyreek not playing in the 4th and then saying he wants out: "Disappointed for sure but at the end of the day, you've got to move on with the guys who want to be here who will continue to fight." — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) January 6, 2025

Bradley Chubb weighs in on Tyreek Hill's comments about leaving Dolphins

Chubb is the first to openly mention Hill's name, but Calais Campbell and Terron Armstead both talked about players who bought into the system and culture.

Miami is at a big crossroads heading into 2025, and it will be interesting to see who will be a part of the solution next year. On The Rich Eisen Show, Eisen suggested that Hill could be unhappy because of the money he is getting.

The Dolphins gave the wide receiver more money shortly after Tua Tagovailoa signed his new contract. There were no added years to the deal, and it wasn't non-guaranteed portions of next year's salary being converted. It was "new" money.

The Dolphins are going to have to deal with the Tyreek Hill situation at some point before free agency.

How the Dolphins handle this situation will be interesting. Hill has nothing to stand on because he is under contract. The Dolphins are going to find trading him for any real value difficult because of his attitude and the contract.

If they do try to trade Hill, the problem is going to be how much money they will eat to facilitate the deal. A pre-June 1 trade would cost the Dolphins almost $28 million in dead money with less than $1 million saved. Doing it post-June 1 would cost as low as $12 million in dead money and save $14 million. That is, of course, if the Dolphins found a partner willing to take on the contract.

