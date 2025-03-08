After missing all of the 2024 season, Bradley Chubb looked as though he was heading for a June 1 designated cut. Now, a simple restructure has pulled the Miami Dolphins out of the salary cap red.

Chubb met with the Dolphins a week before the start of free agency and followed in Terron Armstead's footsteps by reworking his current contract.

Chubb did not restructure his contract, but instead, he took a pay cut. We now know how much the Dolphins are getting back.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the reduction in this year's salary will give Miami $16.3 million in additional cap space.

As @TomPelissero noted, Chubb contract change created $16.3 M in new space for Fins, leaving them with $27 M or so at the moment, by my calculations. Likely need to clear more by next Wednesday to accomplish all that needs to be accomplished. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 7, 2025

The move comes days after Miami received nearly $14 million in savings from Armstead taking a cut to the veteran minimum this year. Chubb, however, can still make his entire contract back by reaching incentives.

The Dolphins have $28 million in cap space heading into free agency

There is a lot of work that needs to be done, as Barry Jackson puts it. Miami needs everything from a backup quarterback to two starting guards, two starting safeties, and a starting cornerback. The Dolphins were in the red entering the offseason.

Miami has already released Raheem Mostert and Durham Smythe to save cap space. Smythe signed with the Chicago Bears, but there is quiet optimism that Mostert may either retire or rejoin the Dolphins on a more team-friendly deal.

Chubb was making big strides in his Dolphins role before being hurt a month after Jaelan Phillips was injured. Both players have dealt with significant injuries. Phillips has missed big chunks of the last two seasons.

If Chubb and Phillips stay healthy, it will be the first time Anthony Weaver has both of them on the field with Chip Robinson, who impressed in his rookie season.

