Breakout Dolphins OL reacts to Tua Tagovailoa benching decision

If the Miami Dolphins locker room was upset about Tua Tagovailoa being benched, you wouldn't know it by some of their reactions. The Dolphins made the decision to sit Tagovailoa in favor of Quinn Ewers.

The Dolphins have three games left in the season, but it appears that Tagovailoa will not be playing in those final games. Aaron Brewer spoke with the media following practice on Wednesday, and he didn't appear to be too shocked by the development.

Dolphins team captain and center Aaron Brewer reacts to Tua being benched and rookie Quinn Ewers starting vs. the Bengals. #PhinsUp #tua #nfl pic.twitter.com/YNnSGA9ZYN — Josh Moser (@TheMozKnowz) December 17, 2025

Miami Dolphins' Quinn Ewers earns praise from starting center Aaron Brewer following Tua Tagovailoa benching

Brewer said that Ewers is a playmaker, based on what they have watched in practices. The quarterback does have a big arm, is more mobile than Tagovailoa, but is far less accurate. That might not be the case this year.

Brewer made it clear that it was his coach's decision and that he supports that move. He called the move, "The right decision, I feel like our coach always got the best interest of the team."

Ewers could make the offensive linemen's jobs a little easier. He is more mobile than Tagovailoa and can move around the pocket with more fluidity. That helps the line control their blocking more instead of needing to protect Tagovailoa in a smaller window.

The Dolphins are potentially entering a new era and direction with the team. The move to bench Tagovailoa could have a significant impact on what the Dolphins do this offseason. If they don't see Tagovailoa as the best quarterback to win with, he could be traded or released, or worse, he is given the Kirk Cousins treatment and stands on the sideline as a backup.

Brewer's expressions said a lot. The starting center knew something needed to be done. The team was winning in recent weeks, but the offense's passing game was stagnant, and the Dolphins were struggling offensively despite leaning on their rushing attack during their four-game winning streak.

This is not about Ewers winning, it's about leading and learning. It's about giving the players who are working hard something to work harder for. Fans shouldn't expect the Dolphins to phone it in, and if we are being honest, Ewers might bring a jolt to an absent passing game.

It will be interesting to see how the team plays on Sunday with Ewers at the helm. Schematically, the motion shouldn't be a problem for the rookie. At Texas, they ran a similar style, so he should be ready to show what he's made of against a struggling Bengals' defense.