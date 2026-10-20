Brian Thomas Jr.'s falloff in Jacksonville could be the Dolphins' gain

The Miami Dolphins are a sensible spot for just about any wide receiver who could be on the trade block. A few weeks back, we wrote that if Marvin Harrison Jr. was available for the right price, Dolphins' general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan should be calling. Alas, the price paid by the Houston Texans — a second-round pick plus a late-round pick swap — was too rich for Miami's blood.

In Week 6, the Jacksonville Jaguars fell to their division rival Houston Texans in London. While many have been rightfully excited by two-way star Travis Hunter's performance in that contest, it came at the expense of another wideout: Brian Thomas Jr. Thomas Jr. was benched for the entire second half, and Jaguars head coach Liam Coen didn't exactly mince words when explaining why.

"Just week to week," Coen said. "Week to week. Guys have to step up and make plays."

That begs the question of whether Jacksonville would be willing to trade the former first-rounder. Thomas Jr. has been no stranger to trade chatter, and if the Jaguars explore that path, Miami should be first in line.

Miami could be the perfect landing spot for Jacksonville Jaguars outcast Brian Thomas Jr.

Let's get one thing straight: a move like this isn't about "saving" quarterback Malik Willis or turning a 0–5 start into an against-all-odds playoff run. Instead, it's about building a tantalizing, young nucleus that will make for a better future in Miami.

Brian Thomas Jr. was a first-round pick out of LSU in 2024. With the Tigers, he put up two 300-yard seasons as a freshman and sophomore before bursting onto the scene as a junior. Paired with eventual Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, Thomas Jr. hauled in 68 catches for 1,177 yards and an FBS-leading 17 touchdowns.

He was drafted 21st overall by the Jags in 2024, and if not for his former quarterback's dazzling debut in Washington, he could've been Offensive Rookie of the Year. He totaled 87 receptions for 1,282 yards and 10 TDs en route to a rookie Pro Bowl appearance. Unfortunately, Jacksonville finished 4–13, and they cleaned house with their coaching staff.

In came Coen, and while he righted the ship with a spectacular 13–4 season, BTJ's production fell to 48 receptions, 707 yards, and two touchdowns. He also had more than 40 fewer targets. He was surpassed in production by 2023 sixth-round pick Parker Washington, who has continued to ascend in Jacksonville's offense in 2026.

Jacksonville general manager James Gladstone called trade chatter surrounding Thomas Jr. fraudulent before the season. With all due respect, Mr. Gladstone, as Cameron Wake once said: "Don't piss on me and tell me it's raining." Thomas Jr. is on pace to be targeted just 57 times, down from 91 in 2025.

With one more year left on his contract after this season, it stands to reason that Thomas Jr. might prefer a change of scenery as well. Enter: Miami.

The Dolphins' receiving corps has been among the league's worst in just about every metric. What's more, at six-foot-two and 209 pounds, Thomas Jr. bears striking similarities to Jon-Eric Sullivan draft picks Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell. He also ran a blazing-fast 4.33 40-yard dash, another plus for the tools-obsessed Sullivan.

If the price is right, Miami should be calling. This is a prime buy-low opportunity with tremendous upside. Brian Thomas Jr. would become Miami's best receiver overnight, and you can count on him to be a future rookie quarterback's best friend, just as he was for Trevor Lawrence in 2024.

As for Jeremiah Smith fans who are worried that a move like this might remove Miami from the Smith sweepstakes, I have one question: Why not both?