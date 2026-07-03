Broncos are quickly learning what Dolphins fans already knew about Jaylen Waddle

Miami Dolphins fans knew the trade of Jaylen Waddle was possibly going to happen, but it didn't make the sting of hurt any less. The fan-favorite needed an opportunity to win.

In Miami, Waddle would have spun his wheels during the team's roster rebuild, and by the time the team was in a position to compete, he would have likely been on his way out. Now he gets a chance to shine in a Broncos offense that is looking to compete for a Super Bowl.

The Broncos got their first look at Waddle this offseason, and so far, everything is exactly as they had hoped it would be. Something Dolphins fans know all too well.

Jaylen Waddle's off-season debut has Broncos fans feeling exactly like Miami Dolphins fans did

Waddle shines in the offseason. His work ethic is incredible, and he brings quiet leadership to any roster. Broncos fans are going to love what they see when training camp rolls around later in July.

It didn't take long for Broncos' QB, Bo Nix, to see the level of play Waddle brings to an offense.

Nix, following one of the team's OTA practices, raved about what Waddle brings to the team. "He’s extremely fast with the ball in his hands. He looks like he doesn’t really slow down to make cuts, which is pretty tough to do for a fast guy." Nix Said."He’s just going to add an element of relief for everybody else and take a little bit of the touches so that other guys don’t have to take them all."

Dolphins fans can understand his excitement. The former Dolphins receiver started his career breaking team reception records. There is, however, a side they haven't seen yet. Hopefully, they won't have to.

If there is a knock on Waddle, it's that he tends to get dinged up. He hasn't missed a lot of games in his career, just seven in five seasons, but he doesn't always finish games. Another issue is that some of those games have come later in the season.

In 2023, with the playoffs in view, Waddle missed the last two games of the season, both losses that could have clinched an AFC East title. He was able to return for the first round, but only recorded two catches. In 2024, he missed two of the last three.

In Denver, Waddle will not need to be the "star" receiver. The Broncos have a deep receiver group that Waddle will complement. In Miami, he was better when he didn't have to be the WR1 on the roster. Despite playing in all 17 games last season, Waddle's production slipped without Tyreek Hill.

Throughout 2025, Waddle handled the top role well, but he only passed 100 yards in one game as teams doubled up on their coverage. In Denver, they won't be able to do that, and fans will love it.

Miami fans know what Waddle brings to an offense, especially when he doesn't have to carry it. Hearing that he is already turning heads in Denver isn't surprising.