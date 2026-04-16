Browns expert just gave Dolphins a Carnell Tate-sized wake-up call

The Miami Dolphins can go in a lot of different directions when the NFL Draft begins next week, but there is one player many believe stands out among this year's receiver class. That "No matter what," player.

Carnell Tate is probably this class's best offensive weapon, who is ready to step out onto the field. He fills a need at WR, fills a leadership void, and would give Malik Willis an immediate target. Of all the players that have been linked to the Dolphins in mock drafts so far, we think that Tate is the best option if he is available.

Apparently, however, the Dolphins are not the only team that is thinking the same thing. The problem? They select before the Dolphins do in the draft.

Carnell Tate's availability for the Miami Dolphins could come down to what the Browns do at No. 6

Our Browns' site expert, Ernesto Cova, believes that adding the playmaker would be the best option for Cleveland. The Browns, like Miami, are transitioning, and adding a top WR option will make life much easier on whoever wins the starting quarterback job.

"Carnell Tate is head and shoulders above every wide receiver in this class. " Ernesto Cova - Dawg Pound Daily

We tend to agree with Cova on this one. Tate's ability to win at the point of contention, his reliability in a route, and his ability to use his body over speed make him more than a unique fit in Miami's offense.

The Browns are not the only team that views Tate as a top talent. In many mock drafts, Tate is off the board as a top-five draft pick. On Arrowhead Addict, Matt Conner views him as the third-best option for the Chiefs behind safety Caleb Downs and Reuben Baine, Jr.

Tate's name showed up on four different sites in their top five players list for teams picking ahead of the Dolphins.

Draft night is going to get interesting quickly, and the likelihood of Tate dropping to 11 is getting smaller as teams start to look at impact players out of the draft gate.

We believe that Tate is the top player Miami should target, but we also see Caleb Downs and Mansoor Delane as top options as well.