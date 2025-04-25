Browns shatter Dolphins' draft dreams by taking Mason Graham

Michigan's Mason Graham's chances of falling to No. 13 were longer than a regular long-shot, and it didn't take long to end the dream.

Perhaps the best player the Miami Dolphins could have hoped for, Graham didn't get out of the top five, as most had expected since the draft season began. He has always been considered the No. 1 defensive tackle in this year's draft.

With Graham off the board, the Dolphins still have to wait for their time on the clock at No. 13. Many things can happen between now and that pick, but for now, Miami knows it won't be landing the best in this class.

Mason Graham being drafted by the Browns opens the door for the Dolphins to add his teammate.

The Dolphins have been linked to Graham's Michigan teammate, Kenneth Grant. Grant is expected to be available at No. 13, and he may be available a little lower should they trade down.

If not Grant, the Dolphins could look at Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen, another top prospect the Dolphins have been rumored to have interest in.

Grier and Miami have many needs. While they can't take any risks and miss out on a top DT prospect, this year's class is one of the deepest in recent years. Many believe Miami could look to Round 2, where they could still fill the need. Cornerback still seems to be the top position for Grier.

Throughout Thursday, speculation raged that Graham would fall, but he needed to get past the Jacksonville Jaguars for there to be a shot at that happening. When the Jaguars traded up to the No. 2 overall pick, it opened the door for Graham to slide a few spots. Instead, the Browns will pair him with top defensive end Myles Garrett, making their defense look terrifying.

The Dolphins and Browns will play each other this year.