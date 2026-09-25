Caleb Douglas injury update leaves Dolphins WR group hopelessly thin

Caleb Douglas got off to a good start in his rookie season, but he is going to have to wait another week before he can continue to contribute to the Miami Dolphins. The team ruled him out for Week 3.

Douglas suffered an ankle injury in Week 2 after his lower leg was rolled up on a play. It isn't considered serious, but he will miss this week's home opener.

Caleb Douglas out Sunday... Hafley said he expects Chris Bell to play. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 25, 2026

Caleb Douglas injury puts Miami Dolphins Chris Bell in the spotlight against the Chiefs

With Douglas out, the Dolphins will rely on Malik Washington and Chris Bell. Jeff Hafley delivered the news early on Friday. Bell is now expected to play. That's at least a little good news.

The Dolphins took Bell late in the third round, and he made his first appearance against the Raiders but was quiet against the 49ers a week later. Despite the knee issue, he will be on the field when Miami hosts the Chiefs.

It will be interesting to see how much the Dolphins use him. They signed A.J. Henning to the practice squad, and Jalen Reagor is also on the PS. Miami could elevate both of them to the active roster for this week's game.

The real beneficiary, however, will be Malik Washington. The forgotten WR has shown flashes at times, but this year he has developed a good connection with Malik Willis. He has 13 targets in two games, with seven receptions for 96 yards. On Sunday, he will get more targets.

The Chiefs have a very good secondary, especially at corner. Bobby Slowik is going to be challenged to find ways to negate that coverage. To do so, he will need to get the tight ends more involved in the passing game.

Kansas City will put a lot of pressure on the Dolphins' offense and, like the 49ers and Raiders, concentrate their defense on stopping De'Von Achane. If Miami can't run the ball, their only chance offensively is to feed the ball to their pass-catchers, including Achane.

Sunday's game has to be creative. Washington won't draw a lot of coverage from the safeties, and Bell hasn't proved that he can handle a larger snap count. Washington has taken 85% of the offensive snaps this year, while Bell has only taken 43%.

Another WR who could see extended time is Ryan Miller, assuming he is healthy himself. The Dolphins claimed Miller off waivers after the final roster cuts. He was the only player to score a touchdown last week against the 49ers. The 77-yard score was Malik Willis' first passing touchdown as a member of the Dolphins.