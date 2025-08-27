Cam Smith’s Dolphins career slipping into dangerous territory after latest move

The Miami Dolphins media will tell you that cornerback Cam Smith was showing a lot of improvement over the last two weeks leading up to the final roster cuts, but that isn't apparently enough.

Smith was dealing with some leg issues, but it seemed he had started to overcome them. On Tuesday, he wasn't spotted at practice, leading many to believe he would be released. That wasn't the case as he made the initial 53-man roster. Then the calendar turned to Wednesday.

The Dolphins have opted to place Smith on the Non-Football Injury List to start the season. Miami general manager Chris Grier did not elaborate during his press conference on Wednesday.

Cam Smith's future starts to dim once again after injury designation by Miami Dolphins

Smith's NFL career hasn't been particularly successful. He was taken in the second round of the 2023 draft. During camp, he looked as though he could have a decent career.

Many believed the Dolphins overdrafted him, and by the time the regular season rolled around in 2023, Smith was cemented in the Vic Fangio doghouse.

After Fangio left Miami, Smith was quite happy as he made a few vague posts on social media. He wasn't the only one happy with Fangio's departure. With Anthony Weaver on board, it seemed as though we might have seen a different Smith on the field, but that didn't happen either.

Whatever is keeping Smith from taking the next step could cost him his job and potentially his career at some point. Hopefully, whatever his injury is, it isn't serious; however, it is starting to look more and more likely that his third NFL season will play out similarly to his previous two.

The Dolphins needed Smith to step up this offseason, but the competition between him and Storm Duck wasn't a competition. Duck easily won the starting job. With all the injuries to the cornerback unit, Smith had opportunities to step up.

Grier has to eventually decide if the time investment and the roster spot are worth the talent he believes Smith has. So far, that hasn't been on display. Grier said it was time to stop holding his hand, and that time may have finally come.

