Cardinals just gifted Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley a coaching staff do-over

Maybe things really are starting to change for the Miami Dolphins. The hiring of Jeff Hafley has been widely positive despite some media grades to the contrary. Hafley hasn't assembled a coaching staff that would be considered elite, but they all share a common theme.

Hafley has brought in coaches who are teachers at their core and have experience with Hafley or have been a part of the systems he is familiar with. One coach, however, was not welcomed by most fans.

Nathaniel Hackett was hired to replace Darrell Bevell to coach the quarterbacks. Most snickered at the idea, as Hackett has been one of the worst coaches over the last five years despite a long history of excellence. Now, he is leaving the Dolphins and joining the Cardinals.

Nathaniel Hackett jumps off the Miami Dolphins ship and heads to Arizona

Hackett has served as the OC in Green Bay and New York, as well as an HC in Denver. His one-and-done season with the Broncos was one of the worst in that team's history. His time with the Jets wasn't much better despite being reunited with Aaron Rodgers.

His time with the Dolphins lasted less than a week, officially. The Cardinals hired Mike LaFleur to be their next HC, and the younger brother of Packers' head coach Matt, knows Hackett pretty well.

The Cardinals are hiring Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator, sources tell The Insiders.



Hackett, 46, was the offensive coordinator for three seasons under Matt LaFleur in Green Bay. Now, he teams up with Mike LaFleur in Arizona. pic.twitter.com/y0yM9gUltQ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 4, 2026

Some in the media are using the change as another reason to fault the Dolphins. It's not. Hackett was offered the OC job for the Cardinals, a better opportunity for him, and if we are being honest, a better opening now for Hafley.

Hackett may have decades of experience, but many believe he has reached the point in his career where things are no longer clicking. In Miami, they will need a strong coach who will take control of the QB room. Whether they are working with Quinn Ewers or Tua Tagovailoa, the job isn't going to be easy.

Hackett didn't quite seem to fit into the Dolphins' structural approach to the staff. He seemed almost out of place, an afterthought even. Now, Hafley gets the chance to hire someone else for that role, and fans are not too upset about Hackett leaving, or even "Spurning the Dolphins." Many see this as a win for the young HC, who may have gotten his first break.