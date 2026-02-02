Jeff Hafley’s staff hires won’t shock any Dolphins fans paying attention

Miami Dolphins fans may not know most of the names on the Jeff Hafley coaching staff. There isn't anything wrong with that.

The Dolphins have announced a few staff decisions, but on their website, they have deleted every coach not named Hafley as they sift through the hires. Fans may have rolled their eyes at the hiring of Nathaniel Hackett, but he may be the only coach added to Hafley's staff who is drawing a bit of skepticism.

Hafley didn't just rely on coaches he was familiar with; he hired guys who hold the same principles in coaching. That should make the transition from this year to the next easier.

Jeff Hafley's Miami Dolphins coaching staff has a singular commonality that can't be overlooked

The common theme isn't who coached with Hafley in Green Bay or at Boston College. Yes, those are the highlight connections, but dig a bit deeper, and you will find guys who love coaching football. Not for the late nights and glory, but for the evolving education of being a teacher.

Miami hired guys who like to develop players, and that was something that Hafley talked about at his opening introduction press conference. He and his staff will go through their ups and downs as they grow together, but having the same drive and desires makes it easier.

The latest addition will be Sean Duggan, who will replace Anthony Weaver as the defensive coordinator. Duggan and Hafley have a history with both Green Bay and Boston College. With Hafley calling plays, Duggan will take a deeper role in development and preparation.

Duggan will join a rather unfamiliar list of names to fans outside of Miami, and that's o.k.

DC - Sean Duggan

OC - Bobby Slowik

STC - Chris Tabor

RBs - Ladell Betts

OL - Zach Yenser

Asst OL - Matt Applebaum

WRs - Tyke Tolbert

QBs - Nathaniel Hackett

DB/Secondary - Ryan Downard

CBs - Jahmile Addae

LBs - Al Washington

Asst. DL - Chuka Ndule

DQC - Wendel Davis



Of those hired so far, three are from the Packers. Davis, Downard, and Duggan, but Hackett was with Green Bay previously as well. Two are from Boston College. Applebaum and Duggan. Applebaum has previously coached the Dolphins' offensive line as well. He is well-regarded and will replace Butch Barry.