Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley keeps raiding Packers' coaching tree

There will be a lot of new faces in the Miami Dolphins organization, at least for fans. For Jeff Hafley and Jon-Eric Sullivan, those faces will be familiar.

Hafley continues to fill out his coaching staff, and his latest is Ryan Downard. Downard coached the Green Bay secondary last year. It's unclear what his job with the Dolphins will be.

Jeff Hafley could name another Green Bay Packer coach as his Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator

Rumors and speculation persist that Hafley will name Sean Duggan, the Packers' linebacker coach, to be his defensive coordinator. Duggan is another well-respected coach on Matt LaFleur's staff. It would give Hafley yet another coach he is familiar with as he transitions the Dolphins' defense.

Many were surprised that Hafley didn't target Packers OC, Adam Stenavich. Stenavich would have made sense for the Dolphins, and while he would technically be serving the same role in Miami, he doesn't call his own plays, something he would have done with the Dolphins.

Instead, Hafley opted to keep Bobby Slowik and promote him from passing game coordinator.

Duggan is the name to keep an eye on. Many believe it is only a matter of waiting for Anthony Weaver to find out if he will get one of the remaining head coaching jobs. If he does, the Dolphins would get two 3rd round compensatory picks for losing him.

That window is narrowing for sure, and it seems as though Weaver will more likely end up reuniting with John Harbaugh in New York.

Once Weaver's situation is resolved, the Duggan hire is likely happen quickly. The Dolphins' head coach was hoping to have his coordinator jobs filled by this past weekend. He filled two of the three, adding Bills' special teams coordinator, Chris Tabor, last week.

Hafley is also expected to bring at least one, if not more, trainers with him to the Dolphins organization. Miami has been notorious for dealing with injury after injury. Many believe the trainers are not doing an adequate job of keeping the players on the field.

There is a lot of time between now and the start of the league's new year. Hafley is working with Sullivan to create a roster for 2026. The evaluations of players will go well into March. There are 30 players potentially hitting free agency. Right now, Sullivan is handling that while Hafley fills the remaining staff.