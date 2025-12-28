Champ Kelly quietly did something Dolphins fans loved after the game

The Miami Dolphins may not be looking too far for their next general manager. Interim GM, Champ Kelly, continues to build relationships with his team that owner Stephen Ross may not overlook.

Kelly has been the penciled-in replacement for Chris Grier, an outside voice with outside vision that sees the Dolphins roster for what and who they are. Following the victory in Week 17 over the Buccaneers, Kelly made sure he thanked every player as they came off the field.

Dolphins interim GM Champ Kelly dapping players up after their final home game of the season pic.twitter.com/3bj2X00nDU — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) December 28, 2025

Champ Kelly continues to send positive vibes to Stephen Ross and the Miami Dolphins

Kelly has been spending his days analyzing the team's salary cap situation alongside Brandon Shore, who handles the contracts. He has been evaluating the roster with the anticipation that he will take over the job full-time. What he isn't doing is hanging onto every move Ross makes when at the games.

Kelly meeting the players after the win isn't something new. Grier has done it similarly as well, but it is clear from the video that the players are also glad to see him. Relationships in the NFL are important, and strong ones can make winning a bit easier.

If the Dolphins do keep Kelly after the season, these interactions will go a long way toward building a franchise with a new focus on team-oriented goals. Something Grier failed to establish in his nine seasons.

The Dolphins have now won their seventh game. The winning began after Grier was let go after the Thursday night loss to the Ravens. Miami has been playing better, but they still have a long way to go.

The next general manager is going to have their hands full with a team that is going to be saddled with cap deficiencies and a roster full of holes. Miami must hit on its draft picks next April, and they can't wait until mid-season for most of them, especially their first-round pick, to step up.

If that task falls on Kelly, he knows what he is getting into, but turning around the team will be tough. Dolphins fans will not put up with a long tenure if Miami can't turn it around or show signs of doing so heading into the 2027 season.