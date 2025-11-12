Dolphins' surprising move leaves no doubt about future of Mike McDaniel, Champ Kelly

When the Miami Dolphins "parted ways" with Chris Grier two weeks ago, nearly every fan cheered. It was, after all, a long time coming. The biggest question afterward was what kind of power Champ Kelly would have. He answered it on Monday.

Following the team's big home victory over the Buffalo Bills, the Dolphins announced they were firing long-time members of their scouting staff.

If there was any indication that Kelly's future would go beyond the 2025 season, this might have been the first sign.

More changes in Miami: The Dolphins have parted ways with co-directors of player personnel Adam Engroff and Anthony Hunt, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 10, 2025

Dolphins shedding Chris Grier's legacy leaves little doubt about Champ Kelly's future

If his lack of moves at the trade deadline were any indication, the firing of Miami's two top personnel men should be the shining light of confirmation. The Dolphins are planning to stick with Kelly after this season is over.

It is rare, almost unheard of in the NFL, for top scouts to be fired mid-season. This is, after all, the peak of the scouting season. NCAA is in full swing, and the scouting department on the pro side is already doing its work on potential free agents ahead of next year.

Adam Engroff spent 26 seasons with the Dolphins, while Anthony Hunt put in 32 years. Engroff was the head of college scouting while Hunt was the head of the pro side. Specifically, Hunt was the person responsible for free agent additions, practice squad signings, and providing input on player acquisitions. That's a lot of years to dismiss in the middle of the year.

When you also factor in Kelly's decision to stand firm on the Jaylen Waddle compensation, it creates a perfect dot-to-dot picture for Kelly's retention. The Bills offered Miami a 2027 first-round pick and a 2026 third-round pick. Kelly wanted the first in 2026. Why? Because he would likely be around to use it.

The interim GM also posted a message on his Instagram account thanking the U.S. military for their service and saying how blessed he is to be given this interim job.

"I don't know what the future may hold, but I know Who holds my future," he wrote.

If Kelly is set to return, it seems more than likely Mike McDaniel will also return. This might be the only way Stephen Ross can conduct business this offseason. He likes McDaniel and doesn't want to fire him. He can't hire a new GM without giving him the authority to hire his own coach. Kelly is the perfect bridge.

Then, of course, there is Tua Tagovailoa. His contract doesn't flip to Miami's favor until after the 2026 season. As is the case with McDaniel, a new GM will be saddled with a coach and quarterback they don't want.

Keeping Kelly will give all three one more year to prove their abilities. If Kelly is good at his job, he will have a year to prove it and then be able to decide what happens next if McDaniel can't succeed. He can also replace Tagovailoa. On the other hand, Ross can easily eliminate all three after the 2026 season, bringing in new people with a clean slate.

It is becoming increasingly apparent how this season and offseason will unfold, and if we put the pitchforks down long enough to consider the bigger picture, it makes sense.