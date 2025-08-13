Chop Robinson carted off as Dolphins’ worst-case scenario threatens to become reality

The Miami Dolphins are participating in joint practices with the Detroit Lions, and they may have been rocked by the worst news possible.

According to multiple media reports from the practices, Dolphins edge-rushing linebacker Chop Robinson was taken off the field on a cart. It's not clear what may have been the issue, as details are not available at the moment.

Early reports say that Robinson went down during the scrimmage session and that Anthony Weaver and Jaelan Phillips checked on him. One report indicates he went down on his hands and knees and remained down until leaving on the cart.

Miami Dolphins fans keeping fingers crossed after possible Chop Robinson injury

Robinson is one of the few Dolphins players who have been making national waves. ESPN recently predicted the second-year player would hit 15 sacks in 2025. With injury issues for Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb over the last several seasons, Robinson is the one player Miami can't afford to lose defensively.

Miami's defense will be reliant on its pass rush this season. The front seven could be one of the NFL's best, but they have to stay healthy. With a strong pass rush, the Dolphins can mask the deficiencies in the secondary until the new corners can get acclimated to Weaver's scheme.

Robinson is expected to be a vital part of that rush. In 2024, Robinsons started his career slowly, but he gained momentum as the season went on. He finished his rookie year with six sacks and a Rookie of the Year nomination.

The Dolphins' practices with the Lions are not going well. Detroit is a physical team that practices tough and physical. Miami doesn't tend to practice at the same level of intensity. Early reports from the first practice indicate Detroit is dominating the Dolphins, particularly in their offense against Miami's corners.

More Dolphins News and Analysis