Sack prediction for Chop Robinson has Dolphins fans dreaming big

If the Miami Dolphins are going to ride the waves of success in 2025, their defensive front is going to play a considerable part, and one player already is catching national attention.

Chop Robinson has incredible talent and is shaping up to be one of Chris Grier's best draft picks. After a slow start in 2024, Robinson seems to have picked up where he left off last year.

Despite earning a nomination for Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2024, Robinson is finally getting some national attention that is well-deserved and overdue.

Chop Robinson is set for a breakout season for the Miami Dolphins

Recently, ESPN shared a bold prediction that should have Dolphins fans excited. They believe Robinson will have 15 sacks in 2025, which would be nine more than he posted last year.

ESPN's Seth Walder also believes that by year four, Robinson will be "wreaking constant havoc on opposing quarterbacks."

Great pass rushers have spoiled Dolphins fans since the days of Jimmy Johnson. Trace Armstrong, Jason Taylor, Cameron Wake, and, of course, Jaelan Phillips when he is healthy. Robinson could be the next great edge rusher in Miami.

Fans should be thrilled about what could happen in 2025 defensively. Robinson spent his rookie year on an island. Miami had big problems on the edge with two of its stars on injured reserve.

This year, the thought of Robinson coming off one side, and Phillips and Bradley Chubb coming off the other, Miami's pass rush may become the best in a decade or more.

The Dolphins need Robinson to be at his best this season and to take a big step forward. The defensive system is reliant on quarterback pressure and the ability to stop the run.

Miami is hoping that a strong pass rush will hide the deficiencies in the secondary. Speed will be the key to forcing opposing quarterbacks to get rid of the ball. Fifteen sacks may be a lot to hope for, but quick pressure could be just as helpful.

