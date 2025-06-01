Jaelan Phillips is testing fate again and Dolphins fans should worry

The Miami Dolphins are in the middle of OTAs, which is a good thing. Turnout has been nearly perfect, but Jalen Ramsey's absence doesn't count. One player who is there probably shouldn't be.



In 2023, the Dolphins were rolling everyone over on their way to the postseason. The injury bug decided to spread its wings and bite down hard on the linebacker unit. Jaelan Phillips went down with an Achilles, Bradley Chubb followed with an ACL, and Jerome Baker went down not once, but twice. Andrew Van Ginkel also got bit. It was a mess.

2024 saw AVG head out of Miami in free agency while Phillips managed to claw his way through rehab quickly enough to make the season opener. Chubb wasn't able to return at all from his ACL. In Week 4 last season, Phillips tore his ACL and was lost for the year.

Here we are heading into 2025, watching Phillips don an orange leadership jersey during OTAs. Another quick return to the field after his second serious injury.



Phillips is a workhorse, a gym rat football player who doesn't stop working out. His return from the Achilles injury was incredible; his return from the ACL doesn't fall short of that, but is he back too soon?

Miami Dolphins may be letting Jaelan Phillips return to the field too soon, yet again

You have to respect and even love the way Phillips puts in the work. As soon as he is cleared for rehab work, he begins it. The mental focus of Phillips is incredible, I wish I had 1/8 of that drive. There is also going too hard, too soon, and that is where Phillips sends up the red flags on radar.

Phillips doesn't need to be doing agility drills, or pass rush drills, or one-on-one hand drills. He needs to be trotting up and down the field, working on his conditioning and strength. He needs to be off the main field.

The injury history for Phillips is a long one. The Dolphins need him to be available this year, given the status of their secondary. Pressure up front will be a key factor in the defense's success, but without Phillips on the field, it will be a lot harder.

Miami loves his energy and drive: they absolutely should, but if he goes down in meaningless OTAs because his body isn't ready for it, that's on the coaching staff and trainers. It's ironic and funny when you think about it.

The trainers will sideline Tua Tagovailoa for two weeks because he has a twinge in his hip, but they don't have a problem letting Phillips back on the practice field eight months after an ACL injury. Boggles the mind sometimes.