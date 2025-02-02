Jaelan Phillips shares video that will make Dolphins fans smile

It was late September when Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips pulled up on the field then gingerly walked to the sidelines and planted his helmet into the bench. His frustration told the story before the news reported it. He was injured again.

The Dolphins' young defensive end didn't play another snap in 2024 after recovering quickly from an Achilles injury in 2023 that ended his season early as well. There is no question Phillips is a workhorse athlete and a newly released video shows his recovery progress.

Dolphins OLB Jaelan Phillips unveils significant rehab progress since torn ACL Sept. 30. pic.twitter.com/ZgHr2Mseyr — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) January 31, 2025

Phillips isn't scheduled to be back for training camp, and there is nothing wrong with that. His goal is the start of the season, and fans should be thrilled to see his progress already.

Phillips will enter his fifth season with the Dolphins in 2025 and will be playing on the fifth-year option. His future with the Dolphins beyond next year is uncertain. If Phillips is going to remain in Miami, he will need to stay healthy all year long. If he wants a huge contract, he will have to put up big numbers.

The Dolphins can't afford to pay another player a big-money contract that can't stay on the field. Minor dings throughout the season that may force a player to miss a game or two is one thing; missing big chunks of the season is another, and being placed on injured reserve for the entire year is not money well spent.

When Phillips is healthy, he can be a game-changer. Dolphins fans are eager to see what he can do with Bradley Chubb on the field and Chop Robinson. The trio could make for an amazing pass-rush that can be disguised with timed blitzes and dropbacks.

Jaelan Phillips can post all the rehab videos he wants but finishing a season is more important for the Miami Dolphins

In early 2024, Dolphins fans didn't expect Phillips to be back on the field to start the season. He was 10 months removed from the Achilles injury he suffered in a 2023 game at MetLife Stadium. He defied the odds and began limited practice late in training camp.

If Miami is going to succeed, Phillips needs to be a part of the system. For him to be a part of it, he has to be healthy, more importantly, he needs to stay healthy.

More Dolphins News and Analysis