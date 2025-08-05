Dolphins' rising star is leaving reporters stunned with camp dominance

The Miami Dolphins may have landed a draft-day steal in Chop Robinson. After a slow start in 2024, the young pass rusher is looking like a breakout star in 2025.

Robinson has been impressive through two weeks of camp thus far, according to the reporters in attendance. The Dolphins need last year's No. 21 overall pick to continue making strides after a rookie year that had him nominated for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

According to Dolphins podcaster Travis Wingfield, Robinson is taking control of the line of scrimmage and forcing plays to be shut down in training camp. Robinson's performance on Tuesday is being raved about.

Dolphins DE Chop Robinson continues to dominate training camp

Wingfield highlighted Robinson’s burst off the line, saying he’s so quick it often looks like he has a free run into the backfield.

"Chop Robinson continues doing his thing – he shut down the entire Zach Wilson-led two-minute attack with two sacks. He wins so quickly sometimes that it looks like they schemed up a free run, but it’s just him running around people with a lightning-quick get-off," Wingfield wrote.

The Dolphins could have an incredible rotation of Robinson, Bradley Chubb, and Jaelan Phillips if everyone can stay healthy. Robinson has been learning from the veterans. It will be important for Miami to find success with the second-year player because Phillips is slated to become a free agent after the 2025 season.

If Phillips can't stay healthy this year, it will be a foregone conclusion he will leave in the offseason That puts more pressure on Robinson to deliver more than the Dolphins' expectations.

If camp is any indication, he won't have a problem raising that bar after he tallied 6.0 sacks, 14 quarterback hits, 56 pressures and a 78.7 pass-rush grade.