Dolphins' Chop Robinson has huge future despite being snubbed for rookie award

The Miami Dolphins didn't have many players up for any NFL Honors awards this year, with Chop Robinson and Alec Ingold, the two who were waiting to hear their names called.

Despite showing All-Pro potential this season and being named one of the five finalists, Robinson was a long shot for the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award. The consensus pick was Jared Verse. When the announcement was made, it was no surprise that Verse won this year's honor, with Quinyon Mitchell taking second.

But what about Robinson? Where did he finish in the voting? Of the five players nominated, Robinson finished fifth.

Chop Robinson finished fifth in the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. Jared Verse won and Quinyon Mitchell was runner-up. — Alain Poupart (@PoupartNFL) February 7, 2025

Robinson got off to a slow start, but he was near the top of the league most of the year with pressure percentage rates. Per Pro Football Focus, Robinson's 56 pressures tied for 19th among all edge defenders. His 18.8 win percentage ranked 12th, just behind Verse's 19.6.

Robinson was never really a strong consideration for the award, but it is one of those situations in which being nominated is a great thing.

While he may not have had a chance for a rookie award, his future in the NFL looks like it has a high ceiling. Robinson finished his rookie season strongly, and next year, he should get more help off the edge when Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb return from injury.

Chop Robinson's 2024 stats are similar to a Miami Dolphins Hall of Famer's rookie season

Robinson finished his rookie season with six sacks, 16 solo tackles, and 14 quarterback hits. Those numbers compare well to Hall of Famer Jason Taylor's rookie year.

Taylor started 11 of 13 games in his rookie season, making five sacks and 30 solo tackles. They didn't register quarterback hits as a statistic that year. Taylor won the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award and followed it up a year later by winning the AP Defensive Player of the Year.

Robinson has a long way to go before he can start thinking about Canton, Ohio, but he is off to a pretty good start.

More Dolphins News and Analysis