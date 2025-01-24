Chop Robinson gets incredible NFL honor for his 2024 performance

For a player who was supposed to be a bust when the 2024 season started, Chop Robinson turned in an amazing rookie campaign for the Miami Dolphins, and it just got a little better.

Robinson was named to many post-season media lists as an All-Rookie member, and now, he is getting his name thrown into the biggest award of all, the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.

The NFL released the finalists for all of their awards that will be handed out in a couple of weeks and the Dolphins slow starter impressed the league enough to get his name nominated.

Robinson will join Philadelphia Eagles cornerbacks Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell, as well as Los Angeles Rams pass rusher Jared Verse and defensive lineman Brandon Fiske.

Miami Dolphins OLB Chop Robinson a long shot to win Defensive Rookie of the Year award

When you hear the term, "Just happy to have been nominated" it typically is a throwaway comment after you have lost. But in this case, Robinson getting his name mentioned is something the rookie should absolutely be proud of.

It was well-earned, but Robinson had a big hill to climb to earn the award. The overall consensus is that Verse will run away with the award, but Robinson had a good rookie season that got better as the year went along.

Consistent off the edge, Robinson impressed with his quick release off the snap and his ability to create pressure on nearly every play.

The Dolphins made the right choice in drafting Robinson who not filled a need for the team but was considered one of the top players at his position. With questions about Jaelan Phillips' future after two consecutive season-ending injuries, Miami has an edge player to build around.

It's great to see someone from the Dolphins get recognized for what they did this year after Zach Sieler and Jonnu Smith were snubbed for a Pro Bowl spot they deserved.

