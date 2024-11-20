Chop Robinson is igniting Dolphins playoff push with All-Pro numbers
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins fans were not happy with the visual play of Chop Robinson earlier in the season. That is changing after seeing how he is impacting the Dolphins' defensive system.
Robinson is a rookie, and at times, he makes rookie mistakes. Maybe he should have cut his turn sooner or taken a different angle to the quarterback. Little things can be the difference between throwing the ball away and being sacked, but his statistics do not lie. Robinson is a force off the edge and looks to be someone the Dolphins can build around.
When the Dolphins drafted Robinson, many believed that he would make an immediate impact. He was one of the top defenders in the draft. His biggest knock was his lack of sacks, but no one doubted that his pressure rates were not high enough.
At the NFL level, there has been no drop. Robinson is not being handled at the line of scrimmage and is consistently getting pressure on the quarterback, collapsing the pocket, and making plays.
Chop Robinson is getting better at the right time for the Dolphins
Pro Football Focus has graded him highly over the past two weeks. Per PFF, his 12 pressures tie for third in NFL in the last two games. His 25 percent pass-rush win rate ranks first, as does his 23.1 percent pressure rate.
Robinson has played and started every game this year. He has two sacks, both coming over the last three games, and 14 tackles. He has five hits on quarterbacks. Robinson is continuing to get better, and his statistics show as much.
With the Dolphins pushing forward to make the playoffs, they will need the best from their defenders, and Robinson is getting hot at the right time. If he can continue this trend, he will be a force off the edge in the last seven games.