Terron Armstead gets honest about play of notable Dolphins rookie in 2024
By Brian Miller
The decision by the Miami Dolphins to draft Chop Robinson has been under the microscope since his name was called last April. His statistics do not line up with the production that many people thought he should have. However, Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead is not rushing to judgment.
Armstead recently spoke with the media and was asked about Robinson. While acknowledging that the league is fixated on stats, he believes the rookie's time will come. Armstead should know what Robinson can do, as he practices against him daily.
Robinson has yet to register a sack this season, but he consistently gets pressure on the pocket, and that creates opportunity. The Dolphins defense has been pretty good this year under Anthony Weaver. Against the Arizona Cardinals this past Sunday, they disappeared and blew a two-score lead in the fourth quarter.
Armstead said he loves everything about him. He knows he just needs time. Against the Cardinals, Robinson created pressure but wasn't able to get Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray to the ground and that left the edge open on several Murray scrambles.
While he is still waiting for that elusive sack, he has hit one quarterback. His statistics are not what you would hope to see from a first-round selection. He has nine combined tackles on the year and five of those were assists heading into the Cardinals game in Week 8.
Miami Dolphins rookie Chop Robinson needs to get on the field more
With Zach Seiler out this week and potentially more, Robinson will get a lot more work in if Miami moves Emmanuel Ogbah inside to replace Seiler, something he did last year. If there is anything that is disappointing, it's the fact that he is only taking 48 percent of the defensive snaps this year.
Miami does like to use different schemes and personnel, but Robinson needs to be on the field more than he has, and with the team's issues on the edge, his reps will continue to go up.