Watch Chop Robinson describe his 'dream come true' Dolphins debut
While the preseason doesn't matter for a lot of fans, the same can't be said for a lot of rookies out there. It's their first time playing in the NFL and it's something they'll never forget. This was clearly the case for Miami Dolphins first-round pick Chop Robinson.
The former Penn State standout wasn't in action for the preseason opener against the Falcons, but he was out on the field to take on the Commanders. Miami came out on top and Robinson was all smiles from start to finish in this one. While speaking to CBS' Mike Cugno, Robinson didn't hold back in letting everyone know exactly how he was feeling about his debut:
Chop Robinson was fired up after Miami's preseason win over the Commanders
"I mean, it felt amazing just coming out here when I first walked out and soaking it all in - it's a dream come true. Seeing all the guys, playing on the field with all the guys, just having fun. At the end of the day it's just ball."- Chop Robinson on his Miami debut
With all the injuries the Dolphins have experienced for their pass-rush, it led to Chris Grier using his first-rounder on the talented outside 'backer. Robinson looked strong for the Dolphins, surely impressing new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver. On one play in particular vs. Washington, Robinson flew into the backfield and absolutely lit up a Commanders running back. It's a hit that's still being talked about among the fanbase.
Luckily for the Dolphins and Mike McDaniel, Jaelan Phillips is back at practice following his torn Achilles vs. the Jets in 2023. However, he's not going to be rushed back - the same goes for Bradley Chubb - and others in the locker room will have to pick up their play until he's back to 100 percent. Fortunately, Robinson will be ready to deliver and he's going to have a ton of fun doing it.