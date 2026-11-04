Chop Robinson says Dolphins' run defense failed when it mattered vs. Patriots

There is still hope for the Miami Dolphins to win a couple more games. I know they have a tough schedule, but the first half against the New England Patriots showed that this team can scrape together a win or two, especially with another matchup against the New York Jets still ahead.

However, the second half of Week 8 told a different story. A 13-3 lead quickly became a 24-13 deficit, and Miami couldn't rally in time to pull off the upset.

During a recent press conference, Chop Robinson, who delivered an impressive performance, was asked to explain the dramatic shift in the defense’s effectiveness between the first and second halves.

Chop Robinson explains what went wrong for the Miami Dolphins' defense against the Patriots

The Dolphins had a clear shot to secure a win, but their inability to contain the Patriots’ running game dashed those hopes, a problem Chop Robinson highlighted at the press conference.

“Once they started putting up points, they didn't really have to throw the ball anymore," Robinson said. "So we just kind of run left, run right, and we had to stop the run; we weren't doing that. So we just leaked the yardage.”

As the former Penn State prospect said, it’s true. Once the Patriots took the lead, the need to move the ball through the air became limited because they knew they could rely on their running game after realizing the Dolphins simply couldn't stop it.

This issue extended to other aspects of the game as well. Once Miami failed to contain the run, the Patriots consistently needed only a few yards to convert first downs.

“We didn't get them in a lot of GBOTs or on third downs. It was more just short-yardage runs they had to do to get the first down.”

However, the very issue Robinson pointed out has been a key factor in the Dolphins’ losses. Miami has surrendered 792 rushing yards, an average of 113 per game. Despite the total yardage allowed, however, they have only allowed 3.81 yards per carry.

Against the Patriots, the team allowed 131 rushing yards. It’s nearly impossible to win when opposing offenses know they can consistently exploit the defensive line, slipping through gaps as if they were covered in baby oil.

And that's exactly what happened. If they can't stop the running game, they can't keep teams from converting third downs (something they have struggled with all season). That will be a recipe for a lot more losing.