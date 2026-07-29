Chris Johnson leaves an incredible impression after Day 1 of Dolphins camp

The Miami Dolphins defense is off to a good start in training camp. That is often the case for teams that are undergoing changes with their roster. Several players stood out according to members of the media who were in attendance.

One of those players, rookie Chris Johnson, made a rather good impression on Dolphins' podcaster Travis Wingfield. "Speaking of Johnson, he looks damn good. Explosive out of breaks, doing a little bit of everything."

This is important for Miami, which is banking on the first-round pick to shoulder the bulk of the Dolphins' defensive success. If Johnson can lock down one of the two boundary jobs, Miami is off to a good start with the rebuild.

Chris Johnson already given the Miami Dolphins a reason to pat themselves on the back

Johnson's offseason practices were reportedly good. He has already built a strong player/coach relationship with Jeff Hafley. Things are progressing quickly for the rookie, who has repeatedly said he is all-in on helping this team win.

In other secondary news, Dante Trader, who is pushing to lock down one of the safety positions, continues to impress as well. Wingfield mentioned he made an impact play on the first play in team drills, taking down De'Von Achane.

JuJu Brents also got his name mentioned by Wingfield, who pointed to a pass breakup while covering Malik Washington. Brents is pushing for the outside boundary job opposite Johnson. He and Jason Marshall will be locked together throughout camp.

Overall, it's what you would expect from the first day of practice. The defense is rolling against an offense in transition. Full contact hasn't started, so it will be interesting to see how things change when the players go pad-to-pad.

Regardless, it's good to see Johnson's offseason work continuing. Jon-Eric Sullivan moved up in the draft to take him, potentially stealing him from the Bills. Buffalo traded the pick to the Patriots moments after the Dolphins made Johnson their selection.

The Dolphins have typically had good cornerbacks. The early previews of what the rookie can do have fans excited.