Dolphins' Chris Johnson may end the year topping all rookies in one category

The Miami Dolphins have a lot of rookies this year, and while they will all stand out for different reasons, one player is shouldering more responsibility than any other drafted player.

Chris Johnson wasn't just another first-round pick by Miami. The Dolphins traded up to get him. Given what Miami did this offseason, Johnson is entering his rookie campaign as the best corner on the roster. The Dolphins didn't add anyone else, so Johnson is being looked at to lead the team.

That hasn't been lost on the media. Over at Bleacher Report, they recognized Johnson as the rookie who will lead the class in interceptions.

Miami Dolphins' rookie Chris Johnson could made an immediate impact on team's turnover ratio

Johnson has the athletic ability and speed to cover top receivers, but Jeff Hafley may put him against opposing teams' number two receivers and then double the coverage on opposing top receivers.

"There is a real chance he ends up creating more turnovers than any other rookie if he winds up starting at least half the season," said BR's Alex Kay

The only take on Johnson from Kay that I might take exception to is the idea that he won't start all season. The Dolphins' cornerback room is not deep. Jason Marshall is competing for the other boundary corner, but outside of Marshall and JuJu Brents, there are no other options.

Kay predicts Johnson will have three interceptions and 59 tackles. It will be interesting to see if opposing teams attack him or the other side. By midseason, Johnson may give other teams a reason to throw elsewhere.

Johnson should be better than both of them from the start. The Dolphins didn't draft him to add depth: they selected him to start.

Miami will start training camp at the end of July. Johnson will be one of the players fans will watch closely. Fans celebrated his drafting by making his jersey one of the most purchased after the draft.

Johnson won't face elite talent in training camp. The departures of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle left the WR unit with average veteran talent and inexperienced rookies.