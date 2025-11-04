Colin Cowherd just floated a wild (but genius) Mike McDaniel replacement

This year, the Miami Dolphins will be looking for a new general manager. A search for a new head coach is also likely to occur. There will be a lot of names thrown out for both positions.

The removal of Chris Grier was the first step in changing the Dolphins internally. Grier had only been out of the offices for an hour or so before names started popping up to replace him.

As far as Mike McDaniel is concerned, Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd believes Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin would be a slam-dunk coaching hire.

"You know what Miami's gotta do next? Go hire Lane Kiffin!"@colincowherd thinks the Dolphins rebuild needs to start with hiring Kiffin away from Ole Miss pic.twitter.com/gjGR18UnQS — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 31, 2025

Dolphins potentially replacing Mike McDaniel with Lane Kiffin is intriguing

There have not been a lot of big-name college coaches who have made the jump to the NFL. Miami knows this all too well, having experienced the Nick Saban debacle under Wayne Huizenga. Should the Dolphins go back to the college ranks?

Kiffin is the hot name right now. He has Ole Miss heading in the right direction, and there has been speculation that other colleges will try to make a play to get him to leave Oxford. If he wants to jump to the NFL, he would have suitors, even if the Dolphins were not one of them.

College is a different ball game altogether. As we have seen repeatedly with college coaches, adjusting to the free agent market ebb and flow, the changing salary cap from year to year, and dealing with adults instead of kids, is a massive difference.

Ross has to be diligent in his approach this offseason. Regardless of whether he is going to be looking for a new head coach or general manager, he has to play this one smart.

The best thing the Dolphins owner can do is find a competent GM and then let him make the decisions on McDaniel and the rest of the football side of the organization. That is something he has never done.