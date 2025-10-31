Dolphins make confusing decision on Mike McDaniel after firing Chris Grier

The Miami Dolphins have made a big move on Friday morning but it's not the move you're probably thinking of. No, the Dolphins decided to part ways with General Manager Chris Grier, who became the Dolphins GM in 2016 and the team failed to win a playoff game while he was in charge. Not a great look.

Well, that's all over now, Dolphins fans. Now everyone is shifting their attention to when the other key member of this Dolphins brass will be fired but, for those hoping it's soon, you'll be disappointed by the latest reports.

According to Adam Schefter, Mike McDaniel is expected to remain as the Dolphins head coach for the rest of the season. This is not the news that Dolphins fans were hoping for, especially now that Grier has been let go. If he's getting the axe, why not McDaniel too?

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel will remain Miami’s head coach for the remainder of the season at least, per sources. pic.twitter.com/2MCImhDSCU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2025

Dolphins fans won’t love what they just learned about Mike McDaniel

It makes perfect sense why Grier was let go. After all, the guy was in his job for nearly a decade and the team he was in charge of putting together never won a playoff game during his tenure. Grier consistently put together bad draft classes and made puzzling contract decisions, such as extending Tua Tagovailoa and giving him a contract he's proven he never deserved in the first place.

McDaniel shouldn't be devoid of blame either though but it feels like he's getting off a little easier here. While McDaniel's head coaching tenure started off respectably enough with back-to-back winning seasons, the team has regressed over the past two seasons and it's clear that it's not working anymore.

Perhaps Stephen Ross wants to keep McDaniel around so that whoever would run the ship as the interim doesn't have a chance to turn things around and be the popular pick to earn the job. But in keeping McDaniel, the risk is that McDaniel himself could go on a run and save his job and that's exactly what Dolphins fans don't want to see happen.

This is an interesting decision but hey, at this point, the Dolphins aren't going anywhere meaningful this season. Keeping McDaniel should hopefully help the Dolphins lose enough games to get them a high draft pick (maybe even the top pick?) and then the big hope is that whoever comes in next as the GM can do what Grier can't, which is put that high draft pick to good use.

It seems bleak right now Dolphins fans but in all likelihood, McDaniel will be fired as soon as the season is over and this team will officially enter another rebuild. Buckle up.