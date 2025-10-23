Colin Cowherd offers Dolphins fans sliver of hope with latest Tua Tagovailoa talk

Miami Dolphins fans have reached the point where they don't care if Tua Tagovailoa, Chris Grier, and the rest of the organization are sold off in pieces. They want change, but they also know they are stuck in a cycle that isn't slowing down.

Over the years, FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd has been at the tip of the Dolphins fandom spear. His takes on the organization, especially Tagovailoa, have been brutal, but now we are seeing they are also accurate. Hopefully, his latest assessment will come to fruition as well.

Colin Cowherd says Tua could find success in another situation, and he thinks the Dolphins would be able to move him and a portion of his contract.



(Credit @TheHerd)



pic.twitter.com/tuGUof9Hsp — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) October 20, 2025

Colin Cowherd believes Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa can be traded because another team will want him

The NFL is a weird place to do business. Players can be a bust on one team and an All-Pro on another. Fans don't have to look far to see how it has turned out for guys like Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, or Jared Goff. At some point, the Dolphins are going to shake the tree and watch Tagovailoa fall off of it. Cowherd sees another team taking a shot.

"Maybe they get a 6th-round pick (for Tua Tagovailoa) if someone is willing to take a little of that contract, but it doesn't matter. Sean Payton in Denver proved you can win in this league with a dead cap hit. " Colin Cowherd

This past offseason, there were reports that a couple of teams were keeping an eye on what the Dolphins might do with Tagovailoa. While most believed he was never on the market, there was speculation that several teams would be open to having him on their roster.

It's unlikely that changes next offseason. Despite the horrible season he has had thus far in 2025, there will be teams willing to take a shot on him given his level of accuracy. With Miami's luck, Tagovailoa will turn into an All-Pro.

For now, Dolphins fans can take comfort in knowing that there may be a silver lining to all of this yet, and while Miami isn't likely to move their quarterback this upcoming offseason, the draft is setting up nicely for them to select a quarterback early once again.