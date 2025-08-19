Colts gift Dolphins a massive Week 1 advantage with QB announcement

The Miami Dolphins will open their 2025 season with a significant advantage, thanks to the Indianapolis Colts.

On Tuesday, the Colts announced that Daniel Jones would be their Week 1 starter and not Anthony Richardson. While neither quarterback is a top NFL QB at this point in their career, the threat of Richardson being able to take off with his legs opens up the entire offense.

Jones struggled with the Giants, and now he will open the season against what could be one of the NFL's top pass-rushing defenses.

Dolphins have two weeks to prepare for Daniel Jones and the Colts

Jones has struggled with handling pressure, and the Dolphins' front seven, which now includes Matt Judon, will be tough to keep out of the backfield. Anchored by Zach Sieler and Kenneth Grant on the inside, Miami's defense will be reliant on disguised blitzes from Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips, while Judon will rotate in and out as well.

Miami is built to stop the run. Jonathan Taylor is one of the league's best running backs, but if Jones can't handle the pressure from Miami's defense, the play action won't work, and the Dolphins can tee off on stopping the Colts' run game.

Jones will need to be quick and decisive with his throws. Miami's corners will not have an easy day against an underrated receiving corps. Michael Pittman, Josh Downs and Adonai Mitchell form a solid trio, but they need to get into their routes quickly to give Jones an opportunity.

While many will look at this as a good opportunity for the Dolphins, the reverse is also true. If Miami struggles to get pressure on Jones, or should Jones have a good game and perhaps lead them to a win, the doubting fans and national media will have a field day breaking down everything wrong in Miami.

For now, the Dolphins get the benefit of knowing who they will be preparing for: a bottom-tier quarterback.

