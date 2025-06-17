Dolphins legend believes Miami is ready to shock NFL doubters

The Miami Dolphins are not getting much love from the media this year. With big changes on both sides of the ball, a large contingent of fans and the media believe Miami will falter in 2025.

Don't lump Zach Thomas into that crowded room. The Hall of fame linebacker went on the WQAM podcast with Channing Crowder and Marc Hochman and said he thinks his former team is a lot closer than they are getting credit for.

If Thomas sees potential in the club, perhaps we all should look at them through a different lens. He thinks the Dolphins are close to contention, but admits they need to stay healthy.

Dolphins legend Zack Thomas is bullish on the 2025 season for Miami

Zach Thomas is with me… He thinks the Miami Dolphins are a lot closer than other people think. 🐬 pic.twitter.com/v7XVlFC7DR — Marc Hochman (@MarcHochman) June 15, 2025

It's understandable that Thomas would point to the Dolphins' history of health problems. In the clip, Thomas pointed to one of Miami's top trainers, Troy Maurer, as having gray hair after 30-plus years with the organization.

Maybe the problem is with the training staff. From catastrophic injuries to soft tissue issues, the Dolphins have dealt with injuries at every level of the roster. It stands to reason that training in the heat has only excacerbated the problem.

Many believed the problems exist due to too many practices inside the bubble at the old training facility or inside at the new one, but that hasn't been the case. While all teams have been hit by injuries, the Dolphins seem to get more than an average NFL share.

There are a few theories about why Miami is continually plagued by injuries.

One could be due to Chris Grier's tendency to sign players with injury histories. For as good as Terron Armstead was, he was often injured. Grier continues to take risks on players coming off season-ending injuries, or at the very least, careers with lots of health problems. Artie Burns is a great example.

Another theory is the coaching staff continues to be too soft with the players and then when they face real opponents, they are not ready. As I mentioned, the other is the training staff. If this staff has been in place for this long, and injuries continue to be a hallmark of their season, maybe they should start looking internally for answers.

Last year, it was reported that Tua Tagovailoa wanted to play in the final game against the Jets because the playoffs could have been on the line, but it was the training staff that held him back. It's not a problem, in that case, but at what point do they hold some responsibility for how the players are being trained to take care of their bodies? Not to point the finger directly at them as an excuse, but whatever they are doing hasn't worked.

As for Thomas' assessment, he is spot on. The Dolphins are a good team on paper, but they need to stay healthy. If they do that, maybe those narratives do change.