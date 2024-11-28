Concerning Shaq Barrett update puts Dolphins in a bad position
By Brian Miller
When the Miami Dolphins let Andrew Van Ginkel leave in free agency, it was a huge mistake. It doesn't matter how Chris Grier and the Dolphins want to spin it; it was a mistake. Replacing him with Shaquil Barrett was as well.
To be fair to the Dolphins, they couldn't have known that Barrett would abruptly retire nine days before the start of training camp. They also had no idea that Barrett would request to be reinstated by the NFL between Weeks 12 and 13. Now, Miami has a huge decision to make.
According to NFL Network, the Dolphins have until 4 p.m. ET Thursday to make a decision. If Barrett wants to play in Miami, the team can reinstate him. The Dolphins could also release him to allow him to choose his next team. However, if they don't make a decision before today's deadline, he must remain on the reserve/retired list and can't play this season.
Miami owns his rights. It's as simple as that. Even if Barrett wants to play elsewhere, that's only possible if the Dolphins release him. This is where the Dolphins have to be certain about what they need.
Losing a child is something that is unfathomable. For Barrett and his family, the decision to join the Dolphins was a tough one, given he wasn't quite a year removed from his daughter's passing. It would be understandable why the change of scenery did not do him well, and this is a point of contention that many fans are talking about when it comes to releasing him.
Shaq Barrett waited until the last possible moment to un-retire and that put the Dolphins in a bind
While some believe the Dolphins should activate him and then release him from the one-year contract to allow him to sign where he wants to play, there is an ugly precedence that can be established if they do.
Barrett hasn't had any discussions with the Dolphins. Both Mike McDaniel and Anthony Weaver spoke about their surprise at the news. Now, they have to make a decision hours prior to their biggest game of the year. If they release him, they move on, but if they opt to not accept his reinstatement, Barrett stays retired. They could also bring him back and as fans know, they need the help.
Barrett could have opted to come out of retirement a week ago or a month ago, but he waited until the last minute. Now, the Dolphins have to make a quick decision, and that doesn't lend itself to believing Barrett wants to play with the Dolphins. If he had, and this is more speculation, he may have contacted his head coach and defensive coordinator ahead of making the decision.
What should the Dolphins do? That is a tough question to answer, but the simplest is what is best for the Dolphins and that might include setting an example for anyone in the future that decides to do something similar.