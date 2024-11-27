Dolphins' Mike McDaniel gives a coy answer about Shaq Barrett's future
By Brian Miller
In late July, Shaquil Barrett walked away from the NFL. He walked away from the Miami Dolphins nine days before training camp began. He filed his retirement papers and told the Up & Adams show that he would only return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
On Tuesday, Barrett surprised everyone by petitioning the league to be reinstated. So, what gives? What is the end game for Barrett? He apparently didn't have a conversation with the Dolphins before making his decision.
The Dolphins were quite surprised by the sudden interest in a return, as it turns out.
At his weekly media meeting, Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said it was the first he had heard of it, and his concentration was on the guys who have been here. Mike McDaniel met with the press later and said he, too, was surprised by the unexpected return.
Mike McDaniel
"Just to be candid, obviously, there's a reason why you target and sign somebody, and then I was fully caught off guard or caught by surprise this morning as I found out. It wouldn't be reasonable or—I really haven't had a chance to think about it," said McDaniel.
"I think the team is counting on me to think about the Packers and I'll get with Chris (Grier) and we'll work through that, but there's a ton of implications that go along with it in terms of team and roster stuff, so we'll work through that as we just got the news today."
McDaniel said the last time they had spoken with Barrett was when he announced his retirement in July.
Barrett took his guaranteed money, and the Dolphins do not have to let him return to the team. They could play hardball with the defender and make him sit out the rest of the year if they want to. Barrett can't be traded and is not eligible to join another team. He is under a one-year deal with Miami and is bound to the Dolphins' decisions.
McDaniel expressed his surprise and said that his focus right now is on the Packers and that the situation will be addressed at a more appropriate time. According to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, Barrett is open to playing for the Dolphins. But are they interested?
Miami could use his talent as it pushes for the playoffs, but there are too many questions that need answering before anything gets decided.