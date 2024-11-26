Tua Tagovailoa sends a clear message to Packers ahead of Thanksgiving game
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a lot to smile about after continuing his perfect record against the New England Patriots, but everything is about to change.
The Dolphins are riding a three-game winning streak against some of the worst teams in the NFL. They are about to face the eight-win Packers in Green Bay on Thanksgiving night in frozen temperatures.
After Sunday's victory, Tua said he is ready for the challenge: "I'm excited to kill narratives. Let's go. Bring it on," Tagovailoa said.
Should you buy into what he is selling?
Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins have a chance to make a statement
It's hard not to get roped back into the Dolphins' potential playoff push. They will enter the week holding the eighth seed in a seven-team field. They need help but must also keep taking care of business.
Tua speaks of narratives like the Dolphins can't win in cold weather games or beat a team with a winning record. They can put two of those to rest this week, at least for a little while.
Normally, later in the year, an out-of-conference game doesn't mean a lot, but the Dolphins have little room for mistakes. A loss won't end the season, but it will put a lot of pressure on themselves, and they will need a lot more help.
The Dolphins know their season may rest on the outcome of Thursday's game.
Tua threw for four touchdowns on Sunday and could have had at least one more, but it doesn't matter. The players will tell you that, once again, they are 1-0, and when Thursday gets here, they will be 0-0. This is their playoff season. Winning out will make it a bit easier, but if Miami is going to make the playoffs, it will need to beat the Patriots, Texans, and 49ers. The Dolphins must also defeat the Jets twice and the Browns, who beat the Steelers on Thursday night.
Tua can say "bring it on," but he has to show up as well. This is his biggest game of the season, and if he wants to make statements, he has to back it up.