Contract details paint grim reality for many Dolphins UDFA rookies

The Miami Dolphins made the most selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, with a whopping 13 players added. They didn't stop there, inking an additional 11 undrafted rookies in the days following the annual selection event. By nature of being a UDFA, it goes without saying that these players have a dubious path to making the roster. Dubious is a far cry from impossible, though.

Just take a look at success stories like Kader Kohou, Nik Needham, Julian Hill, and Storm Duck over the last few seasons. Unlike these overachievers, this year's crop faces a unique challenge. The unintended consequence of so many draft picks is less room on the active roster for young, developmental players.

Whereas a team may have saved one of the final slots on the typical roster for an impressive UDFA, the Dolphins will have to use those slots on their rookie draft choices to prevent them from being poached by another team. This reality is artfully illustrated by the guarantees they handed out to their undrafted rookie class.

The Miami Dolphins invested next to nothing in terms of real money into their UDFA class

It was reported back in the pre-draft process that the Dolphins were showing a great deal of interest in Rutgers defensive lineman Rene Konga. They put their money where their mouth is and guaranteed him $277,500 of his rookie contract — that figure tied for the 10th-greatest guarantee given to any undrafted free agent this year. Miami also made a sizable commitment to Wisconsin EDGE rusher Mason Reiger ($175,000).

Beyond those two, Miami made negligible commitments to the remainder of its UDFAs. According to Spotrac, the remainder of the Dolphins' post-draft additions were handed the following guarantees: wide receiver Donaven McCulley ($60,000), center Jim Bonifas ($35,000), quarterback Mark Gronowski ($15,000), EDGE Rodney McGraw ($10,000), defensive tackle Kahlil Saunders ($5,000), safety Louis Moore ($5,000), running back Anthony Hankerson ($5,000), and offensive tackle Kevin Cline ($2,000).

This is where following the money comes into play. For perspective's sake, De'Von Achane's reported $500,000 workout bonus for 2027 more than triples the total guarantees for those eight players. To say the Dolphins are not attached is to say water is wet. The dial is already near maxed out for any undrafted player — Miami's group very well may have to break it altogether to have a fighting chance.

Miami represents a land of opportunity in the NFL ecosystem. A team with so few entrenched starters is a magnet for players craving an opportunity. Make no mistake about it: if one of these undrafted rookies balls out of control in training camp and the preseason, Jon-Eric Sullivan will be able to find a way to keep them in tow. The onus now falls squarely on the group to make decision-making time spicy.