Dolphins' UDFA hopes to keep beating the odds after injuries nearly derailed him

When the Miami Dolphins opted to sign Wisconsin Badgers EDGE rusher Mason Reiger as a UDFA, a lot of fans were excited. The name of the game is always value, and as the No. 238 player on the consensus big board, it appeared that Reiger should've heard his name called in the NFL Draft. Add in the fact that the Dolphins' EDGE group is one of the league's worst, and you've got a match made in heaven.

Reiger's collegiate output was steady and productive. It's that dreaded resume gap, and the reason for it, that scared teams off. At Louisville in 2023, he had 22 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, and 5.0 sacks. Then, in 2025 for the Badgers, he had a near-identical stat line: 33 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, and 5.0 sacks. What happened in 2024 is where the problem lies.

Mason Reiger had offseason knee surgery following his breakout in 2023, and there were complications. He required a bone graft, and the entire saga led to one of his doctors suggesting medical retirement from the game. One could infer what he did with the suggestion, as he wound up transferring to Wisconsin for his final season.

Miami Dolphins are betting $175,000 that Mason Reiger's injury woes are behind him

From the Dolphins' rookie minicamp, Reiger explained the situation with his injury, including the doctor's recommendation to the Miami Herald. He went on to say the kind of thing every fan wants to hear from someone suiting up in the team's colors.

"I’ve had some things that popped up in my college career that some people think were serious. To me, it wasn’t, because I was able to come back and be fully healthy for a full season [2025], through the Shrine Bowl, the Combine to this day ... Not that [the doctor] recommended [medical retirement], but he thought I should take it into consideration. I personally didn’t agree with it. That led to the decision for me to transfer from Louisville to Wisconsin. I had full confidence in my ability to continue to play football.”

"This is another opportunity for me to prove all these coaches right that took a chance on me and prove everybody wrong that didn’t believe in me. The fact I wasn’t drafted showed I hadn’t done enough."

Bringing a player to South Florida with undeniable talent and a chip on his shoulder the size of Kadyn Proctor is a recipe for success. Reiger also mentioned that Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley was among those who called to recruit him to Miami. That, along with the fact that the Dolphins guaranteed him $175,000 of his rookie contract, provides tangible examples of the kind of interest they had in the former Wisconsin Badger.

As far as mentors go, Dolphins fans will be happy to hear who Reiger's learning from, even if it draws memories of what could've been.The Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt — who arguably should've been a Dolphin if Miami didn't overthink the pick back in 2017 — has been working with Reiger in the offseason, and Reiger has taken his No. 90 in homage to the likely future Hall of Famer.

What's more, Reiger was among the most impressive athletic specimens of the Dolphins' undrafted rookie class. His 9.65 Relative Athletic Score (RAS) ranked 81st out of 2,255 EDGE prospects since 1987. His score is buoyed by great speed and elite explosion scores.

There is a great deal of caution to be exercised when it comes to any undrafted player. There is almost always a very glaring reason why they didn't hear their name called. For Reiger, it wasn't his production, his athleticism, or any off-the-field behavioral issue. His injury history is naturally concerning, but for a relatively low investment, he is worth the risk.

He wouldn't be the first unheralded rookie to make a name for himself in Miami, but he very well may be the next.