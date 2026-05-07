Dolphins hope they have eliminated a glaring decades-long offensive problem

Kadyn Proctor has elite characteristics. Those come with a consistency issue that the Miami Dolphins believe they can coach out of him. The rookie will start his career at guard before eventually sliding outside to tackle.

It's been a long time since the Dolphins had a great offensive line. We have to go back to the time when Mike Pouncey, John Jerry, and yes, Richie Incognito were forming the interior of Miami's line. They played physical, and with an attitude, and it all fell apart.

Since the 2013 season, the Dolphins have tried to develop a strong, physically dominant line. They came close with Branden Albert and Laremy Tunsil handling the left side, but they couldn't fit the rest of the pieces together.

Miami Dolphins are hoping Kadyn Proctor is the start to a dominating line of scrimmage

Aaron Brewer has proven he can be a force from the center position, and Patrick Paul is holding his own at left tackle. The guard position is a problem, and so is Austin Jackson's health. Last year's attempt to solve the problem with Jonah Savaiinaea proved there is a long way to go.

This year, Miami could have the tough line they have been without. The future with bookend tackles, Paul and Proctor, will pay dividends, or so they hope.

The questions will lie along the interior. Eventually, they have to solve one, if not both guard positions, but this year, they could be exactly where they need to be.

Proctor doesn't come without some warnings, and it's more than his weight. Despite being a massive athletic lineman, Proctor struggles against better edge rushers. He isn't nearly as dominant as his size would suggest.

Miami believes they can coach his problems out; maybe they can. If they do, they will have made a fantastic offensive front that can dominate opposing defenses, control the line of scrimmage, and dictate the flow of a game.

There is a lot of time between what looks good on paper now and what looks good in the stat sheets down the road. Miami took a risk on Proctor, but sometimes you have to be willing to do that to move forward.