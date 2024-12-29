Top criticism of Tua Tagovailoa just got worse with latest news

The Miami Dolphins are in a must-win contest against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, and they're expected to be facing them without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa was listed as doubtful heading into the game, and according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, he isn't expected to play. He has been dealing with a hip issue since taking a shot against the Houston Texans a couple of games ago. He took another against the San Francisco 49ers last week, and, as a result, has been limited in practice.

Normally, this wouldn't be a huge deal, but the Dolphins quarterback missing an important game is something that can't simply be tossed aside. If he is in pain, he needs to figure out how to play through it. If it is something more serious, then he shouldn't be on the practice field at all.

The Dolphins have said his injury isn't serious and they reported that he was limited in practice as opposed to being out. So, then, why was he listed as doubtful? There shouldn't be a questionable tag, either. The reality is Tagovailoa needs to be banging on the desk of his head coach, telling him, "I'm playing." That's what elite quarterbacks do. They stick it out.

If Miami was already eliminated from the playoff chase, this would not be an issue. Sitting him for the final two weeks of the season would make sense, but the Dolphins don't have that luxury. They need their best quarterback on the field, and if he can't be available, they waste their money.

Tua Tagovailoa didn't keep promise to the Miami Dolphins

When Tagovailoa came back from his four-game stint on injured reserve earlier this season, he was cocky, abrupt, and to a degree, egotistical. While he denied listening to the outside talk, his attitude clearly showed that he was. He had no interest in talking about playing it safer.

A month later, Tagovailoa stood at a podium being asked about the Dolphins' slim chances of making the playoffs, and he told the media that he has to be smarter for his teammates. He needed to stop taking unnecessary risks. He didn't do that.

Against the Texans, Tagovailoa dove between two defenders and many believe it was the hit he took on that dive that hurt his hip. It was then aggravated last week. That isn't protecting your team or yourself.

Now, Miami will likely have to keep their playoff hopes alive with Tyler Huntley leading the team from under center. Tagovailoa's passion for football is one thing, but make no mistake, he is fragile.

