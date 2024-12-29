Is Tua Tagovailoa playing today? Injury update for Dolphins QB in Week 17

The Miami Dolphins may have only one chance to keep their playoff hopes alive, and that "1" chance is named Tua Tagovailoa.

Miami faces a must-win game in Week 17 against the Cleveland Browns with the hopes of keeping their playoff hopes alive for one more week.

If Tua can't play, Tyler Huntley will be in the starting role. Huntley did not have good games earlier in the season, stepping in after Skylar Thompson was injured, but he does give the Dolphins their best chance to win if Tua can't play. Huntley has made three starts this season, throwing one touchdown pass and one interception.

Huntley has more than just a few days to get to know this system, unlike his first starting gig earlier in the year, but we all know that if the Dolphins are going to have a real shot against a good Browns defense, they need Tua throwing the ball.

Tua Tagovailoa isn't expected to play for Dolphins in Week 17 vs. Browns

The Dolphins downgraded Tagovailoa from questionable to doubtful on Saturday, a sign he won't play in Week 17. They also elevated Thompson from the practice squad.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "Tagovailoa still is pushing to play Sunday."

It doesn't look like Tua will play, and despite the Dolphins still being in the playoff hunt, they may not want to risk further injury to their quarterback. On the other hand, how can you not try to overcome an injury in one of the team's biggest games of the last three seasons? Somehow, Tua needs to find a way.

A loss will eliminate the Dolphins from contention, but it is possible to have a clearer picture of what has to happen next week if the Giants can upset the Colts during the early slate of games. The Colts need to lose one of their final two. They play the Jaguars to wrap up the regular season in Week 18.

